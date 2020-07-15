ISLAMABAD (PR) - Muhammad Naseer Janjua has been appointed as General Secretary of the District Executive Committee NA-52, Islamabad.
This was decided in a party meeting chaired by Fareed Rehman, PTI Regional President of Regional Governing Body, NA-52. Fareed Rehman lauded the performance of Naseer Janjua in enhancing the party image and carrying out development works in the region and appointed him as General Secretary of the District Executive Committee NA-52 as per article VI-4-F.2 of the party constitution.
Other office-bearers include Raja Zulqurnain Haider, President, Chaudhary Muhammad Ali, Senior Vice President, Muhammad Sagheer Chattha, Vice President, Chaudhary Faisal Mehmood Advocate, Vice President, Sohaib Shabbir Qazi, Additional General Secretary, Chaudhary Adalat Hussain Advocate, Deputy General Secretary, Ishtiaq Mehmood Chaudhary, Secretary Information, Makhdoom Hussain, Secretary Finance, and Raja Aamir Anayat, Muhammad Ruman Kiyani, Usman Rehman Khattak, Abdul Waheed and Abdul Rauf Joint Secretaries.