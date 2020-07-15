Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Mu­hammad Naseer Janjua has been appointed as General Secretary of the District Executive Com­mittee NA-52, Islamabad.

This was decided in a par­ty meeting chaired by Fa­reed Rehman, PTI Regional President of Regional Gov­erning Body, NA-52. Fareed Rehman lauded the perfor­mance of Naseer Janjua in enhancing the party image and carrying out develop­ment works in the region and appointed him as Gen­eral Secretary of the District Executive Committee NA-52 as per article VI-4-F.2 of the party constitution.

Other office-bearers in­clude Raja Zulqurnain Haider, President, Chaud­hary Muhammad Ali, Sen­ior Vice President, Muham­mad Sagheer Chattha, Vice President, Chaudhary Fais­al Mehmood Advocate, Vice President, Sohaib Shabbir Qazi, Additional General Secretary, Chaudhary Ada­lat Hussain Advocate, Dep­uty General Secretary, Ish­tiaq Mehmood Chaudhary, Secretary Information, Makhdoom Hussain, Sec­retary Finance, and Raja Aamir Anayat, Muhammad Ruman Kiyani, Usman Re­hman Khattak, Abdul Wa­heed and Abdul Rauf Joint Secretaries.