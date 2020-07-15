Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday directed the provincial governments and district administrations across the country to ensure strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and health guidelines devised by the Health Ministry in cattle markets to avoid the outbreak. The NCOC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said violations of SOPs and health guidelines were reported in various cattle markets across the country.

“If SOPs and health guidelines are not followed in the cattle markets then it could cause serious impacts in exacerbating the coronavirus outbreak due to congestion and no social distancing.”

Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah briefed the Forum on Muharram management plan and setting up of cattle markets outside the urban areas.