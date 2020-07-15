Share:

MULTAN - Provincial minister for en­ergy, Dr Akhtar Malik has an­nounced that a new assembly would finally decide the loca­tion of South Punjab Secretar­iat while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would materialize the pledge of province.

Speaking at a joint news conference with MPAs, Nadeem Qureshi, Mahinder Pall Singh, Waseem Badozi, Mian Tariq Abdullah and oth­ers at Multan Press Club here on Tuesday, Dr Akhtar Milk stated that South Punjab sec­retariat would ultimately be established in Multan.

He hoped that masses would reject those who would oppose new province adding that Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Pun­jab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman’s statement on location of sec­retariat was incorrect.

Dismissing allegations lev­eled by PTI MNA Ahmed Has­san Daher against Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, the provin­cial minister termed them baseless.

Dr Malik informed Shah Mahmood Qureshi was never blamed for corruption.

Parliamentary Secretary on Information, Nadeem Qureshi stated that they would fight case of Multan adding that PTI was the first political par­ty which had made creation of South Punjab as separate province in its manifesto.

About Foreign Minister, he said that Mr Qureshi had struggled the most for South Punjab. Conspiracy was being hatched against him, parlia­mentary secretary claimed.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the MNA was speaking the language of opposition.

MPA Wasim Khan Badozi stated that how much money, Mr Daher had received for speaking against Shah Mah­mood Qureshi. Khalid Javid Warriach and PTI local office bearers were also present on the occasion.