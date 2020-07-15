Share:

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, who had been on ventilator for last 13 days, died of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was admitted to a private hospital. He was then shifted to the Multan Institute of Cardiology (MIC) as his condition worsened. His lungs had stopped working.

Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha was a famous surgeon who stopped office work when the number of coronavirus patients increased and started performing ward duty. His funeral prayers will be offered at NMU hostel ground today.

On the other hand, Pakistan has confirmed 67 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 255,769. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,386.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also offered condolences on the death of Dr Mustafa Kamal.

My condolences & prayers go to the families of Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC Nishtar Medical University, & Nadeem Mumtaz - both of whom passed away as a result of COVID19. Nadeem Mumtaz and I were together in Aitchison for 9 years. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 15, 2020

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,165 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.