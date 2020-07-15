PESHAWAR - The business community has urged the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to rationalize tariffs, revise duties, remove complicated regulations and policies to improve the mutual trade volume and transit trade between the two neighbouring countries.
The Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) signed in 2011 should be reviewed to remove apprehensions and reservations of traders, exporters and importers and principally sign a fresh agreement, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Maqsood Anwar made these demand while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday.
Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Najeebullah Ahmadzai also attended the meeting.
The meeting was also attended by the SCCI vice presidents Shahid Hussain, Jalil Jan, former presidents Faiz Muhammad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Shuja Muhammad, Abidullah, Afghan Commercial Attaché Fawad Arash, member Afghan Commercial Attaché Hameed FazilKhel, first Secretary Afghan Consulate Peshawar Ghulam Habib, members of the SCCI Executive Body, office-bearers of the Kohat Industrial Estate Traders’ Association, traders, exporters and importers.
Speaking on the occasion, the SCCI president Maqsood said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were enjoying cordial relations owing to their common history, religion, culture, and language etc.
However, he said that bilateral trade volume between the two neighbouring countries was very low, which should be boosted up by making joint efforts by the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
“Islamabad and Kabul should set aside their other matters and focus on improvement of mutual trade volume and ensure provision of facilities to businessmen on both sides of the border to reduce their difficulties.
Cent percent scanning and examination of Pak-Afghan transit trade containers/trucks at Karachi Port was against the APTTA agreement as it was allowed to conduct transit goods consignments only 20 per cent”, said Maqsood.
The SCCI president said that Pak-Afghan bilateral trade volume had declined from $2.5billion to less than $1billion because of the complicated regulations, unrealistic policies, high tariffs and duties, which should be altered to strengthen bilateral trade as well as transit trade between the two countries.
The Afghan diplomat said that his government was taking solid steps to resolve the issues of Pakistani traders, importers and exporters and facilitating them at every level.
“Afghanistan wants to promote cordial trade, economic, culture and religious ties with its neighbouring Pakistan,” said Najeeb Ahmadzai, adding that his country had always been kept politics and trade separate.
He said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan should work out a joint mechanism to resolve issues of the business community on a fast-track basis.
He also suggested that a meeting of Pakistani exporters and importers should be held at Torkham Border to devise a joint mechanism to resolve their problems amicably.
He voiced concern over declining of mutual Pak-Afghan trade volume.