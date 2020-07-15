Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the attack by Armenian forces on the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan, which resulted in several Azeri casualties. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said, “we extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families.” She said that the unresolved conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh poses a serious threat to regional peace and security with far-reaching consequences.The spokesperson said the recent provocative action was manifestation of the Armenian attempt to distract the international community and hamper the ongoing negotiations process for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Reaffirming Pakistan's principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, she reiterated Pakistan's support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.