Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with Turkey on its ‘Democracy and National Unity Day’ being observed on Wednesday, to honour the martyrs of failed coup in 2016.

The premier has sent message to Turkish President Erdogan that Islamabad continues to support Istanbul and, supports its significant efforts to counter the threat posed by Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

"Pakistan continues to stand by Turkey and has been taking all possible steps to support Turkey’s efforts to address the threat posed by the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation (FETO). We will always be shoulder-to-shoulder supporting each other," read the tweet by prime minister's office.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.