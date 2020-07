Share:

LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Tuesday said that PHA was going to plant artificial forests in all the seven zones of the provincial capital. During a visit at plantation-site of MiyaWaki forest here, he said that a large number of trees and plants would be planted in these artificial forests. PHA Chairman said that shady and fruity trees planted in Miyawaki forests would add to the beauty of the city.