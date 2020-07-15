Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal here on Tuesday. On the occasion Governor said that Chairman NDMA provided assistance to poor families affected by corona in Punjab and provided safety equipment to doctors and medical staff.

According to details, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House on Tuesday in which government measures and facilities for protection of corona were discussed. Governor Punjab appreciated corona relief measures taken by NDMA.

Referring to the role of NDMA, the Chairman told NDMA spent Rs 500 crore through Punjab Development Network (PDN) in collaboration with welfare organizations and other assistance including rations and distributed kits, masks, PPPs and sanitizers. Prisoners and staff in jails across Punjab, including Lahore have been provided with masks and sanitizers and other protective equipment.

PDN has provided rations to more than 1.3 million poor families.

Governor Punjab said that the Prime Minister’s action against corona is exemplary and inshallah we all have to defeat corona together for which it is imperative that the people do their part to ensure implementation of corona SOPs to protect corona.

During the meeting Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said that the situation regarding corona in Pakistan is improving.

The death rate has come down and the number of people on ventilator has also come down.

The Chairman NDMA said that the results of the smart lockdown have started to be very good.

He said that the Federal Capital Isolation Hospital has been constructed at a cost of $44 million with the help of China. This hospital will be used for epidemic diseases. Forty kanals of land has been allotted for building six more hospitals.