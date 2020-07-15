Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bhasha Dam mega project on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa said the dam, a water reservoir of 6.4 million acre feet, will add 1.2 million acres feet water for agriculture.

He said the mega project will generate 4500 megawatts of cheaper and greener hydel power.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said the project will also create 16000 jobs besides giving a boost to power, steel, cement and construction industries.