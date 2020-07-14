Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 17 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen valuables, hashish and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police has accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers, he said. He said Bhara Kahu police arrested three accused Faisal Mehmood, Hassan Qadeer and Ahsan Khalid and recovered 310 gram hashish and one 9mm pistol from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested three accused Basit, Aman Khan and Arsalan and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Margalla police arrested accused Fateh Khan and recovered stolen mobile phone from him. He added Tarnol police arrested an accused Junaid involved in rash driving. Nilore police arrested Aqeel and recovered 500 cartridges of pistol from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal action is underway against them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed nine proclaimed offenders wanted to police in crime cases of heinous nature. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

Meanwhile, officials of Police Station (PS) Tarnol have also arrested a kidnaper and recovered 14-year old boy who went missing from the area of Tarnol and reunited him with his family, the spokesman said.

He said that Muhammad Khalid lodged report with Tarnol police station that his 14-year-old nephew had been missing.

He stated that he along with family members tried to trace him but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Tarnol police registered First Information Report under section 364-A PPC.

Following the complaint, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed took notice and SP (Saddar Circle) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special team as per his directions under supervision of SDPO Saddar circle headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Tarnol police station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with others. This police team started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing boy Yousaf and arrested accused Muhammad Yaseen. The kidnapper was trying to shift the abducted boy at his hideout in rickshaw when police team intercepted him and recovered the boy.

Later, police reunited him with his family after completing the legal proceedings who have appreciated the hard work of police.