Share:

LAHORE - Polio virus has affected one more child in Lahore, fourth case in the province this year. “The virus has paralysed all four limbs of the 26-month old child”, said an official at Punjab polio programme. “The child suffered paralysis in June. Subsequently stool samples were sent to the national laboratory which confirmed on Tuesday that child is affected with polio”, added the official. “The child later died in Children's Hospital. Cause of the death is being determined”, he said. Polio campaigns remain suspended in the province since March due to corona pandemic. Over 30 million children remain without the critical oral polio vaccine which is required to save children from disability.