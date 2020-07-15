Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday has said the Fisheries provides extor­tion of Rs20million a month to the PPP rulers, and they have given 250 jobs in the Fisheries on politi­cal nepotism basis.

According to details, local small fishermen anchored their fishing boats outside the Keamari channel on the call of All Mahigeer Biradri, Paki­stan Fishermen Union, to record their protest against rampant corruption in the Sindh fisheries department.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Shahnawaz Jadon, PTI leader Haji Muzaffar Shujra, Fishermen Cooperative Society leader Dr Yousuf and other came on boats and launch to join the protest.

Addressing the protestors, Haleem Adil said Bilawal was spitting to the sky. He said in such cases the spit would fall on the face of that person. He said the father of Imran Khan, Inam Khan Niazi, was an educated person and graduate of Imperial College. He was a businessman and he would not sell cinema tickets.

The PTI VP said 250 jobs in the fisheries were given on political ba­sis. He said the fisheries generated a ‘Bhatta’ of Rs20 million per month, which was collected by PPP leaders. He asked the National Accountabili­ty Bureau (NAB) to start a probe into corruption in the fisheries depart­ment. He said Bilawal would soon give the contracts of the fisheries in Larkana and the contract would be given to Maulana. He said the Maula­na would use seminary students for the political benefit of Zardari.

He told that PTI had started a pro­test campaign for the rights of poor fishermen. Owners of big trawlers could catch fish, but a poor fisher­man was not allowed to catch fish. He said the PTI would support the rights of poor fishermen. He said the PPP was responsible for the plights of poor fishermen. He said why he should not out to support the pro­test of fishermen.

Haleem Adil said when cases against Zardari were opened, Bila­wal suddenly remembered protest drive. He said Bilawal had never protested against the atrocities of the PPP government to the people of Sindh province. He said PPP had been ruling this province for last 12 years, but what it had done so far to improve the living standard of the people of Sindh.

He further said all ministers and advisors of the PPP government were wanted to the NAB in corrup­tion cases. These people were re­leased on bail. Now 120 accountabil­ity courts were being established and all corrupt politicians would go jail. He said there would be no minus-one or minus-160, but there would be a minus-420. He said the Abraaj Group was given benefits in 2009. He said in 2011 Zardari was the president and he gave Sitara e Imtiaz to K-Electric CEO for tor­menting the people of Karachi.

MPA Shahnawaz Jadon said Abdul Baar was the father of Nisar Morai in corruption. He claimed Abdul Baar gives Rs20million bhatta to Bilawal House every month. He said Abdul Baar had got the support of Qadir Pa­tel. He said Kutchi fishermen were the real owners of the megacity Karachi, but still they were deprived of all ba­sic necessities of life.

Fishermen cooperative society lead­er Dr Yousuf said for last one month small fishermen were facing huge problems but the owners of fishing trawlers were allowed to earn huge profits. He said when he was a direc­tor there were balance of Rs30 crore which was increased to Rs58 Crore. He said this amount was devoured with­in six months. He said cutting of 2.5 per­cent was a cruelty with the fishermen. He said Chairman Abdul Baar was the hench­man of Latif Khosa and he claimed him as the secretary of Ayan Ali.

PTI leader Haji Muzaffar Shujra said the small fishermen were facing huge problems. He said in 1993 a trawler would cost Rs20 Lakh and today it costs Rs 1 crore. He said he was in the PPP, but he left the party due to its corruption. He said Qadir Patel was not a Kutchi. He was a henchman of Uzair Baloch.