KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday has said the Fisheries provides extortion of Rs20million a month to the PPP rulers, and they have given 250 jobs in the Fisheries on political nepotism basis.
According to details, local small fishermen anchored their fishing boats outside the Keamari channel on the call of All Mahigeer Biradri, Pakistan Fishermen Union, to record their protest against rampant corruption in the Sindh fisheries department.
Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Shahnawaz Jadon, PTI leader Haji Muzaffar Shujra, Fishermen Cooperative Society leader Dr Yousuf and other came on boats and launch to join the protest.
Addressing the protestors, Haleem Adil said Bilawal was spitting to the sky. He said in such cases the spit would fall on the face of that person. He said the father of Imran Khan, Inam Khan Niazi, was an educated person and graduate of Imperial College. He was a businessman and he would not sell cinema tickets.
The PTI VP said 250 jobs in the fisheries were given on political basis. He said the fisheries generated a ‘Bhatta’ of Rs20 million per month, which was collected by PPP leaders. He asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to start a probe into corruption in the fisheries department. He said Bilawal would soon give the contracts of the fisheries in Larkana and the contract would be given to Maulana. He said the Maulana would use seminary students for the political benefit of Zardari.
He told that PTI had started a protest campaign for the rights of poor fishermen. Owners of big trawlers could catch fish, but a poor fisherman was not allowed to catch fish. He said the PTI would support the rights of poor fishermen. He said the PPP was responsible for the plights of poor fishermen. He said why he should not out to support the protest of fishermen.
Haleem Adil said when cases against Zardari were opened, Bilawal suddenly remembered protest drive. He said Bilawal had never protested against the atrocities of the PPP government to the people of Sindh province. He said PPP had been ruling this province for last 12 years, but what it had done so far to improve the living standard of the people of Sindh.
He further said all ministers and advisors of the PPP government were wanted to the NAB in corruption cases. These people were released on bail. Now 120 accountability courts were being established and all corrupt politicians would go jail. He said there would be no minus-one or minus-160, but there would be a minus-420. He said the Abraaj Group was given benefits in 2009. He said in 2011 Zardari was the president and he gave Sitara e Imtiaz to K-Electric CEO for tormenting the people of Karachi.
MPA Shahnawaz Jadon said Abdul Baar was the father of Nisar Morai in corruption. He claimed Abdul Baar gives Rs20million bhatta to Bilawal House every month. He said Abdul Baar had got the support of Qadir Patel. He said Kutchi fishermen were the real owners of the megacity Karachi, but still they were deprived of all basic necessities of life.
Fishermen cooperative society leader Dr Yousuf said for last one month small fishermen were facing huge problems but the owners of fishing trawlers were allowed to earn huge profits. He said when he was a director there were balance of Rs30 crore which was increased to Rs58 Crore. He said this amount was devoured within six months. He said cutting of 2.5 percent was a cruelty with the fishermen. He said Chairman Abdul Baar was the henchman of Latif Khosa and he claimed him as the secretary of Ayan Ali.
PTI leader Haji Muzaffar Shujra said the small fishermen were facing huge problems. He said in 1993 a trawler would cost Rs20 Lakh and today it costs Rs 1 crore. He said he was in the PPP, but he left the party due to its corruption. He said Qadir Patel was not a Kutchi. He was a henchman of Uzair Baloch.