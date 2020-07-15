Share:

ISLAMANAD - The federal government has asked the provinces to constitute Provincial Finance Commissions with the objective to bring the less developed and neglected areas at par with developed areas, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said yesterday.

He said this while briefing media about the decisions taken during the federal cabinet meeting held here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The information minister said that Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has been assigned to supervise the matters pertaining to Provincial Finance Commission in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the government’s determination to ensure transparency

in Senate elections.

He said the government is working on developing a system to streamline the appointments of heads in government institutions.

The minister said that the government is working on establishing the Hajj Fund on the pattern of Malaysia model.

He said that the cabinet reviewed all decisions taken in the previous meetings and discussed various suggestions related to the implementation of the delayed decisions.

Shibli Faraz said the people are being provided solar stoves in Gilgit Baltistan to prevent deforestation in the region. He said the meeting was apprised that a total of 11,376 Pakistanis are imprisoned in various countries.

During the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister directed all Pakistan embassies to provide legal support to these prisoners and contact the concerned governments to ensure their release.

Commenting on the sugar inquiry report, he said its main purpose is to ensure provision of sugar to the consumers on low price instead of defaming someone.

He also stated that in the past, any explicit mechanism has never been devised regarding depute about heads of state institutions adding that the government has been working on reforms program regarding appointment of heads of government departments.

The minister also revealed that in 93 meetings of PTI cabinet 1759 decisions were made, out of which 1579 decisions have been implemented, while 28 decisions have been in process and 46 decisions are pending for implementation.

To improve the health infrastructure in the country, the government with the support of private sector has been working for the construction of new hospitals, said the information minister.

He also added that erstwhile regimes in the country have never bothered to ensure implementation on pension funds issue adding that a comprehensive policy is being drafted regarding pension and Hajj fund.

The minister also underlined that issues relating to gas prices and K-Electric will be resolved in next meeting of the cabinet.

He explained that the Provincial Finance Commissions will play a vital role to address the issue of neglected areas of the provinces.

Commenting on the propaganda of the opposition, the minister said that the opposition since last few weeks has been making uncertain situation in the country, adding that the opposition neither owns any agenda nor any alternative.

He said that the opposition is cognizant of its follies and that’s the reason that they are trying to avert accountability.

In the past, accountability and transparency was sacrificed and governments were run on account of greed and corruption, said the information minister.

Commenting about Ahsan Iqbal, the information minister said that Ahsan Iqbal is playing the role of a courtier adding that he should ask his leadership why they leave the country leaving the entire party in lurch.

The minister said that the opposition parties instead of play a role for stability of the country is bent upon defending corruption of their leadership.

He said that Coronavirus has caused economic damages across the world and amidst prevailing scenario, Pakistan is moving on the track of economic stability and prosperity.

He said that the government is working on low price houses in the country.

The minister said that the major difference between PTI government and erstwhile regimes is that the PTI leadership is honest and loyal while erstwhile regimes were corrupt and dishonest.