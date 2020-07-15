Share:

To facilitate persons undergoing Covid-19 tests, the Punjab government has started sending the result to the persons directly through SMS on their mobile phones.

According to details, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has completed the work on an 'online reports and coronavirus tests project' in record time.

Punjab Secretary for Primary Healthcare Muhammad Usman Said that the government is delivering COVID-19 results to suspected patients via SMS. He said that more than 130,000 results have been sent via SMS to patients so far.

Muhammad Usman further said that the reports of government laboratories will be available online like private lab-style from now onwards.