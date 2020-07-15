ISLAMABA - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday agreed with the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to form a joint parliamentary group to reach out to the world for the upcoming election of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). Speaker NA called on chairman Senate in his chamber to discuss and make a strategy for IPU election for which Sanjrani is a candidate for the office of president, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. Sanjrani said that a joint parliamentary group can become effective for coordination with other parliaments of the world. Speaker NA congratulated chairman for contesting for the presidency of IPU and said that the present parliament was contesting this election for the first time in the history of the country. He said the election of Sanjrani would not only raise stature and standing of Pakistan among Muslim countries but also in the entire world. He said it was a pride for Pakistan to contest the election. The IPU is a global organization of national parliaments and the election for IPU president will be held in December this year. It is for the first time that Pakistan will be contesting for the position. In South Asia, India and Bangladesh are among those countries that held the position of IPU presidency in the past. The IPU is now close to reaching its universal membership of 179 member parliaments out of 193 countries in the world.
