ISLAMABA - Speaker Na­tional Assembly Asad Qa­iser Tuesday agreed with the Chairman Senate Mu­hammad Sadiq Sanjrani to form a joint parliamen­tary group to reach out to the world for the up­coming election of the In­ter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). Speaker NA called on chairman Senate in his chamber to discuss and make a strategy for IPU election for which Sanjrani is a candidate for the office of president, said a state­ment issued by the Senate Secretariat. Sanjrani said that a joint parliamentary group can become effective for coordination with other parliaments of the world. Speaker NA congratulat­ed chairman for contest­ing for the presidency of IPU and said that the pres­ent parliament was con­testing this election for the first time in the histo­ry of the country. He said the election of Sanjrani would not only raise stat­ure and standing of Paki­stan among Muslim coun­tries but also in the entire world. He said it was a pride for Pakistan to con­test the election. The IPU is a global organization of national parliaments and the election for IPU presi­dent will be held in Decem­ber this year. It is for the first time that Pakistan will be contesting for the posi­tion. In South Asia, India and Bangladesh are among those countries that held the posi­tion of IPU presidency in the past. The IPU is now close to reaching its universal mem­bership of 179 member par­liaments out of 193 coun­tries in the world.