The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a suspect, identified as Zafar Khan, on charges of receiving training from India where he gained expertise to commit target killings as well as being involved in bombings at the behest of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). He was a member of Karachi fire brigade.

“Information of others involved in the activities have been sent to all the airports in the country,” officials said, adding that laptop, phones and guns were recovered from them.

A case has been registered against the suspects and an investigation is underway, officials added.