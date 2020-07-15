Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that result oriented steps have been taken to contain coronavirus and the skillful policy of smart lockdowns has also produced desired results. He said this while presiding a meeting that among others was attended by Deputy Governor Rotary International Club Khurshid Khan, Director Lady Reading Hospital, Dr Khalid Mehsud and Dean Prof Abdul Latif Khan. Addressing the meeting, he thanked Rotary International Club KP and said that role of Non Government Organizations (NGOs) of utmost importance and provincial government values activities of all charities and NGOs including Rotary International Club.