ISLAMABAD-The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 4 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday to close at Rs166.67 compared to the last closing of Rs 166.63. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs166.7 and Rs167.5 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 84 paisas to close at Rs189.02 against the last day’s trading of Rs 188.38. The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.55, whereas a decrease of Rs1.64 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs208.48 as compared to its last closing of Rs 210.12. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 1 paisa each to close at Rs44.43 and Rs45.37 respectively.