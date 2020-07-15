Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a case regarding rights of differently abled persons and directed the federal and provincial governments to ensure implementation of court recommendations. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul

Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case regarding rights of disable people in Pakistan.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz said the case was pending since 2015 and the court issued many directions during hearings of the case. He said the court had ordered for provision of facilities to disable people in transport, hospitals and buses. He said if someone had an individual complaint, he could approach the relevant forum.

The counsel for the petitioner said the government had no statistics of the people with disabilities. Upon this the chief justice asked whether the government had statistics of differently abled persons. The Additional Attorney General said the data of disable people was collected during the survey.

The chief justice asked the government to put disable people data on the website. He said that actual number of disable people could be collected during census.

The Additional Advocate General Sindh informed the court that the provincial government of Sindh had issued 56,215 certificates to disable people. He said that Sindh government had also enhanced the quota of disable people to five percent. After hearing the arguments, the chief justice said the court was disposing of the case and would issue guidelines after reviewing government reports.