Share:

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) filed a review petition on Wednesday against the verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

The SCBA petition requests Supreme Court to remove paragraphs 3 to 11 of June 19 decision regarding Justice Isa. President of Pakistan, Federal government and Supreme Judicial Council have been made respondents in the petition.

Supreme Court (SC) had earlier rejected the presidential reference sent against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The short verdict was announced by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, leading the 10-judge full court bench hearing the case.

The case was wrapped up after Justice Isa’s spouse provided the money trail pertaining to her foreign properties and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) provided its input on the matter.

The full court has also withdrawn the show-cause notice against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Seven judges referred matter to the FBR for tax proceedings against Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife & children, however, three judges Justice Baqar, Justice Mansoor and Justice Yahya did not endorse majority view to refer matter to FBR.