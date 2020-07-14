Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan opener Shan Masood has said that he is keen to make his England tour ‘remarkable’ by playing match-winning innings for his side.

“It is every player’s dream to play remarkable innings to help his team win the matches. I do have such plans and I am eager to play such knocks, which may help my team win the matches, and such innings will surely be mine ‘remarkable knocks’ during the England tour,” Shan said this during a videoconference on Tuesday.

The opening batsman said that his side’s main focus is to prepare well against England. “We have had a fantastic opportunity to prepare. We spent 14 days in Worcester and are going to spend another three weeks in Derby. There is no need to put myself under extra pressure to say I need to prove this thing or the other. Practice is going well and I understand my game. The outcome isn’t controllable, but I can put in my best effort and keep my attitude positive.

“But while coming here early has allowed us to acclimatise, there is no substitute for match time. In that sense, England team has an advantage. But the basics don’t change; we have to figure out how to get 20 wickets, and how to score 300-400 runs in an innings. So our primary focus has to be on our preparations. We have a few advantages too, in that we can analyse their performances and work on their weaknesses. These things balance each other out.”

Shan said that England has fast-bowling depth and especially James Anderson will continue to be a big threat. “Jimmy Anderson is a world-class bowler. By achievements, he’s perhaps the No 1 fast bowler in the world right now. He carries a threat while several other England bowlers also carry a threat. England’s resource depth is very good. They had few very good bowlers sitting on the bench during the opening Test, particularly the pacers.”

Replying to a query regarding his past performances, he said it was past and he wants to live in the present. “You learn from the past and the mistakes you made then, but you also learn not to become fixated on the past. You should also know when to move on. Things have changed from 2016. The mistakes we have made before we have to learn from, but we have to react to the needs of today. Nothing is constant, and I want to live in the present.”

Terming the presence of batting coach Younis Khan very beneficial for the team, Shan said: “Younis’s stature is inarguable and his arrival makes a huge difference. He is Pakistan’s greatest Test batsman and all batsmen in the side are eager to interact with him and draw on his experiences. The way the guys were playing in Worcester, be it in the nets or the scenario matches, he worked with everyone.

“Younis Bhai even works hard with our bowlers on their batting because in Test cricket, the runs they provide from the lower order are crucial too. Fifty or 60 runs added there could turn the tide of a Test match. We’re having two sessions a day, morning and evening. There’s been a hugely positive impact and we’re looking forward to learning more from him,” he added.

To another query regarding the first Test between England and the West Indies and its outcome, the opening batsman said: “We shouldn’t undermine England. This was the same top four that went to South Africa and won a series there. They are playing at home and they will have experience of playing there regardless of whether or not they’ve played international cricket.”

Shan said that besides good pacers, the national team also has some quality spinners, who are working hard under the ably guidance of spin bowling coach and mentor Mushtaq Ahmed. “We have our own strengths. If you’re talking about our spinners, we have a world-class spinner in Yasir Shah. Alongside him, we have an all-rounder and an able backup in Shadab Khan. So we have more than enough resources if the situation comes down to needing a spinner to lead.”A