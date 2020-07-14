Share:

KARACHI-Soneri Bank Limited and HBL Asset Management Limited have signed a landmark agreement for distributing investment products through Soneri Bank’s branch network. The signing ceremony was held in Soneri Bank head office here. Under the said agreement, Soneri Bank will disseminate Mutual Funds and Investment Plans of HBL Asset Management Limited for individuals and institutions through its widely expanding branch network across Pakistan. The signing ceremony was attended by the CEOs of both organizations along with senior executives. Soneri Bank with its network of over 300 branches nationwide and equipped with the latest market intelligence and a dedicated workforce is geared to work towards providing quality financial solutions to its customers. The Bank, with its recent strategic alliances with HBL Asset Management, looks forward to provide the customers with a wide range of products to best fit their financial needs and promote investment culture among individuals for collective growth of the economy. HBL Asset Management Limited (HBL AMC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of HBL. The company launched its first fund in 2007 and has developed a track record of strong and consistent growth over the past decade. With a nationwide foot print of retail and corporate clients, HBL AMC is one of the largest private fund management companies in the country. Product suite includes both Conventional and Shariah compliant products.