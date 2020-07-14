Share:

Why is optimum performance always hoped for in this ill-structured organisation whose foundations are deep-rooted in British colonialism? We have adopted the system of institutions from the old system set up by the British, and hence there is a dire need to bring in institutional reforms if we want the system to work better.

Regrettably, we are working in a system that we consider a sign of our past enslavement. But what happens if a nation adopts those structures that were made to enslave indigenous people, and implements them for a free public? For instance, the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) was established for the ultimate subordinates to follow the path established by colonial lords. However, bureaucrats who are ultimately low-ranking are directed by higher officials to serve power lords’ interests as their future promotion is handicapped without their ultimate bosses’ consent owing to ACR.

Similarly, bureaucracy transfer has been one of the key issues behind ineffective administration. Since the system is run by the power lords who are close to policymakers, those bureaucrats who are their puppets are selectively brought into offices for fulfilling their purposes. Firstly, they are recruited through political influence, although, not all, and then they are set into position overwhelmingly.

Therefore, it is necessary to fill all these long-existing loop-holes through a pragmatic approach combined with strict enforcement. There should be a proper rotation system of transfer for bureaucracy and it should be apolitical.

SOHAIL AHMED SOOMRO,

Sukkur.