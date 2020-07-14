Share:

LAHORE-TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV Brand, has launched a new and extended line of 2020 QLED TVs to expand its technological horizons. The 2020 new range consists of 3 models – C815, C716, and P715, which are available in a size range varying from 43 to 65 inches. The series was unveiled in an exclusive online launch with the energetic performances by Asim Azhar, Shamoon Ismail, Talha Younus, Talha Anjum, and Raamis. The new line of TVs is available for purchase on www.tclpakistan.com and across all major retailers nationwide. As mentioned above, the 2020 TV line features an expanded 4K range equipped with stunning Quantum Dot display, Hands-free voice control, built in Onkyo Soundbar with a subwoofer, the latest Android OS and also features a 120 HZ MEMC display. The series has been designed to give the most pristine display and dynamic sound quality available today. Also, the Hands-free voice control lets you control your TV without being dependent on the remote control. Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Manager of TCL said, “We have introduced a technologically advanced QLED TV range with industry-leading picture quality, smart capabilities, breath-taking design and superior sound quality. We are also proud to introduce Hands-free voice control in our new TV range in Pakistan. The consumers are continuously looking for better picture quality and our Quantum Dot QLED Displays delivers on all fronts. Further, our 2020 QLED TV line is perfectly positioned to deliver the best entertainment experience to consumers with its ultra-smooth Android OS with inbuilt streaming services such as NetFlix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.”