Share:

MUZAFARGARH - An 18-year old boy was stabbed to death while his brother got injured during ordi­nary dispute erupted at ward no 10 of tehsil Kot Addu here,said a police spokesman. According to details, six culprits whose identifications were yet to be withheld with police, stabbed the local named Raza and wounding his two-year old brother Ali with sharp-edged weapons over minor dispute. Both the victims were shifted to Nishtar Hos­pital Multan and were in critical condition but Raza succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. All of accused fled from the scene af­ter committing a crime.