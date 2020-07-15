Share:

The spontaneous popular resistance emerging on the night of July 15 against the failed coup attempt is a major sociological development in Turkey's recent history that Western observers fail to understand, presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said Tuesday.

Kalin also spoke regarding the significance of such an unprecedented event said as ordinary people poured out onto the streets in multitudes in order to defend Constitution, Democracy and the Rule of law.

He said the overwhelming outpouring of support for democracy manifests the confidence the present government enjoys from the Turkish people.

However, he laid criticism on response of Western capitals as their response against this unlawful attempt to root out an elected government were disappointing.

Kalin further said that the fateful incident of July 15 also added a new dimension to Turkey's national security threat perception.

Turkish Foreign Ministry marks 2016 defeated coup

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday shared a video to mark the fourth anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup.

The video revolves around a young Turkish pupil studying abroad, who delivers a powerful response to his professor's remarks on coup attempts around the world.

The video revolves around a young Turkish pupil studying abroad, who delivers a powerful response to his professor’s remarks on coup attempts around the world.

The professor says: “According to an article, there have been 236 successful military coup attempts since 1950. In not one, did the unarmed public who were facing an asymmetric power imbalance, demonstrate a simultaneous civil act of will against the armed forces.”

“Unfortunately, there has been no attempted coup in world history resisted and stopped solely by the nation itself.”

The student challenges the teacher’s assertion with a simple sentence: “Until the 15th of July 2016.”

“That night, the Turkish nation, old and young alike, were all united for democracy and the future of their country. They put their lives on the line, made history, and stopped the dark coup attempt,” he continued.

“The Turkish nation made history that night. This is a milestone in the history of coups, and for democracy.”

Turkish President Erdogan hails ‘heroes emerging on 2016 coup bid night’

Turkish President Erdogan acclaimed “the heroes emerging across the country on the night of coup bid” to defend the nation as Turkey marked the fourth anniversary of defeated 2016 coup on Wednesday,

"Sometimes, a single hero changes the fate of the whole nation. On July 15, millions of heroes emerged from all corners of our country and left a mark on the nation’s future," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a ceremony at parliamentary complex.

"The main cause of the July 15 treacherous coup bid is Turkey’s starting to emerge as a power … objecting injustices of current global system,” Turkish Parliamentary Speaker Mustafa Sentop said.

Turkey marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day with events nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

A number of structures and public spaces were renamed in the immediate aftermath of the coup bid, most notably Istanbul’s Bosphorus Bridge becoming the July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.