MUZAFFARGARH - Two minor sisters died after al­legedly drowning into a canal, here on Tues­day. According to po­lice sources, two minor sisters namely Aleeza (10), Khadeeja (8) and their brother Waleed Tariq were bathing in canal, near Basti Kahal, situated in limits of Mir Hazar Police station. All of a sudden, all the three kids drowned. The two sisters Aleeza and Khadeeja died. However, local people managed to recover Waleed Tariq safe and sound. The local people also traced dead bodies of the both sisters, stat­ed police sources. Mir Hazar police was inves­tigating the incident.