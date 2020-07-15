KARACHI - The power outage in most areas of Karachi city has also created water shortage. In the scorching heat, the citizens are facing difficulties. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) staged a sit-in outside Parliament House against the issues.
According to the details, K-Electric has once again hung the citizens on the cross of loadshedding. Prolonged power outages in the city have made water scarce in various areas.
Domestic affairs and daily life of the citizens have been severely affected by the power outage. Unannounced loadshedding in different areas has reached upto 15 hours.
Exempted areas from unannounced loadshedding are also facing power outage upto 6 hours. Power outages are taking place in Shahra-e-Noor Jahan and surrounding areas while other parts of the city including Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Mowach Goth and Gadap are also facing loadshedding.
TECHNICAL FAULT AT BIN QASIM POWER PLANT CAUSES POWER OUTAGES
K-Electric has informed citizens that there may be loadshedding in certain areas of Karachi as it was facing a 130-megawatt shortfall in electricity due to a technical fault at the Bin Qasim Power Plant.
A spokesperson for the electric supply company said that the power generation ability of KE had decreased by 130-megawatts due to a technical fault in one of the units of the Bin Qasim Power Plant, adding that there will be temporary load management in the affected areas.
The spokesperson stated that load management would be carried out in half industrial zones to provide relief to residential consumers. The spokesperson added that the load management’s advance notice has been sent and the schedule could also be accessed on KE’s website.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson also stated that they were in touch with the power ministry regarding the supply of furnace oil and assured that the temporary loadhshedding would be finished when the fault was rectified.
Meanwhile, Cable operators violated agreement. The spokesperson while talking about the cable and internet association stated that they violated an agreement under which they were supposed to lay their wires underground by July 2020.
The KE spokesperson stated that in the past there had been deaths during rains because of illegal internet and tv cables put up in various parts of the city.
KE stated that cable association had assured commissioner Karachi and other officials that they would remove their wires from KE’s polls, adding that the strike called by the cable and internet association was called to blackmail the company.
The All Pakistan Cable Operators and Internet Association held a token strike on Monday from 7pm to 9m.