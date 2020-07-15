Share:

Russia's Putin, UAE leader discuss Libya over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday discussed developments in war-weary Libya.

“The conversation emphasised the importance of reestablishing dialogue between Libyan sides and consolidating international efforts on political and diplomatic solutions to the Libyan crisis,” the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

While Turkey supports the Sarraj-led government, Russia and the UAE have lent support to Haftar.

The latest development concerning Libya is the threat of Egypt's highly possible military intervention in Libya after eastern-based Libyan Government gave green light for Egyptian Military to launch major offensive onto western-based Libyan Government.

Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economy over phone

The Turkish and US presidents on Tuesday spoke over the phone to discuss developments in Libya as well as economic relations, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his American counterpart Donald Trump agreed to maintain coordination for permanent stability in Libya.

The White House also confirmed the phone talk.

"President Trump and President Erdogan discussed positive trade issues between the United States and Turkey and underscored our belief in the need for a negotiated settlement of regional issues," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere on Twitter.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by the warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

The UN recognises the Libyan government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority.