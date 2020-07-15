Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Tuesday said that elimination of crimes, quick resolution of public complaints and improving service delivery with effective use of modern technology were among top priorities of Police department, therefore, operations working system should be upgraded with new features.

He expressed these views during a meeting with officers regarding IT based projects at Central Police Office. He said that new features should be incorporated into 8787 IGP complaint center, police station record management, criminal record office, hotel eye, crime mapping and monitoring and surveillance systems by keeping in view the requirements for improving the progress of Police teams, adding, the IT projects should be further upgraded in the light of feedback received through public and field staff.

The IGP said that the cases registered in all districts across the province should be digitally monitored and from registration of case to court decision, all details should be updated on system into phases gradually so that from RPO to DPO and all supervisory officers could easily check the status of case, he maintained. He emphasized that mutual coordination between surveillance systems of safe city cameras and patrolling forces for elimination of street crimes should be improved.

During the session, Addl IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar briefed about collective performance of first six months of current year and said that total 50,156 complaints were received on 8787 complaint center from January to June. Among these complaints, 44,554 (89%) had been resolved. Via phone call, 32,283 complaints were received, whereas from other sources collectively 17,873 complaints were received. After investigation, 9989 (22%) complaints were proved false, whereas applicants of 10153 (24%) complaints had refused to pursue the case and applicants of 2581 (6%) complaints did compromise and made agreement between each other, he added. During the meeting, DIG IT Waqas Nazeer briefed about upgradation of IT projects and said that work was being done on different projects for provision of facilities to the citizens and making police working system more functional.

The IGP acknowledged the progress of 8787 complaint center and said that every application received via front desk, Khidmat Markaz and 8787 complaint system should be resolved within given time frame and in accordance with the devised SOPs so that process of justice provision to the citizens could be improved.

MD Safe City Addl IG Rao Sardar, Addl IG training Shahid Haneef, Addl IG Establishment BA Nasir, DIG legal Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG Chief Admin Officer Kamran Khan, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera and others attended the meeting.