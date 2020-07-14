Share:

Children who have experienced video game addiction understand that it is a real issue. All ages (especially teens and pre-teens) deal with real consequences associated with addiction when using computers and video games.

Playing games is a good way for children to entertain themselves. The problem with video game addiction is not really in playing games, the addiction aspect comes into play when children play games all the time sacrificing significant things in life. This not only makes them less social but also affects other activities, such as outdoor activities, and family time. Parents must ensure that their kids are using this technology only for a limited time, and not excessively. Their interests should also be towards outdoor games and sports.

MUHAMMAD NASIR,

Hangu.