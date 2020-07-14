Share:

Rawalpindi-A woman along with her relatives and other accomplices allegedly burnt her husband to death in limits of Police Station (PS) Wah Cantt.

Police registered a murder case against the woman, her father, aunt and other unknown accomplices on complaint of mother of the deceased who was identified as Ahsan Iqbal.

According to details, Irshad Begum, mother of deceased, lodged complaint with PS Wah Cantt stating that her son Ahsan Iqbal had a court marriage with Aneeqa Bibi and the couple had a baby girl. She added her son started living with his wife in Bahria Town after she told him that she could not live with his parents. She alleged Aneeqa, her father Nawaz, aunt and some other unidentified culprits placed his son under severe torture and later burnt him. She told her son died at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) due to burn injuries. The applicant asked police to register case against the killers and to arrest them. Police filed a case and started investigation Meanwhile, police have solved three murder cases and arrested five killers, informed a police spokesman.

According to him, Wah Cantt police resolved a blind murder case in which body of a man namely Sheikh Ayub was found in Nullah with injuries on head and arrested three killers including wife and daughter of deceased. He said the troika confessed to killing a man with an iron rod in his head while he was sleeping. He said the police have sent the male killer to Adiala Jail for identification parade.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali briefed City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas that the deceased’s wife, daughter and her paramour engineered a plan to end life of Sheikh Ayub as he was not willing to allow his daughter to marry the man of her choice. “Ayub was sleeping when the man hit an iron into his head killing him on the spot. Later, dead body was thrown in a nullah in the darkness,” he said. He said police recovered the iron rod and held three killers.

Similarly, Ganjmandi police held a man on charges of murdering Muhammad Shafi and recovered the weapon. The accused has been identified as Ahsan, however, his accomplice Umer Gull is still at large.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar briefed CPO that Muhammad Ahsan, Umer Gul and Muhammad Shafi were drug addicts. He said the detained killer told police that Muhammad Shafi used to sexually assault him and Umer Gul. SP added the duo killed Shafi to avoid social stigma. He said a killer confessed his crime while police are raiding to arrest the other killer.

Similarly, Kotli Sattian police held a co-accused of a murder case and locked him behind the bars. He said Nisar Ahmed got registered case that his son Atif Nisar was shot dead by Muhammad Sahadat and others on a petty issue. He said police registered murder case on complaint of father of deceased and arrested Sahadat. He said police also apprehended another nominated killer Zameer Ahmed. SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin told CPO police are looking for other killers and would arrest them soon.