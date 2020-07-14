Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former middle-order batsman Basit Ali believes that leg-spinner Yasir Shah will play a key role for Pakistan in the Test series against England as the conditions there will fully support him. “I think Yasir Shah will be Pakistan’s trump card against England. It is very important for the national team that he should perform well,” Basit said this during a YouTube interview. According to Basit, weather remains hot in England during July and August and hence it will help Yasir get spin and take wickets. He said England’s ongoing three Test-match series as well the matches against Pakistan are taking place only at two stadiums. “This is a very good thing from Pakistan’s point of view as the curators will not be able to prepare more pitches in such a short span of time. This will give a big advantage to Pakistan. “I think Yasir Shah should sharpen his fingers as he will get a lot of support from those wickets.” He also expressed the hope that pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah would also perform well as they were being supervised by bowling coach Waqar Younis, who has great knowledge of English conditions. “Waqar is there, and he knows very well how to utilize them. These young pacers had already done well against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and I think they should keep on improving with each passing day. I also think the duke ball will help our bowlers a lot,” he added.