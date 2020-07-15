ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari's lawyer Farouk H. Naek on Tuesday raised several questions before accountability court on merits of Park Lane corruption reference against his client and requested the court to dismissed it.
During this day hearing, Zardari's counsel Farouk H. Naek argued that the case was related to two companies including Parthenon Pvt and Park Lane in accordance of NAB documents. The property of Park Lane was mortgaged against the loan taken by Parthenon company, he said.
The Summit Bank, he said, had filed a case in banking court for recovery of this loan on nonpayment of the money. This case had been filed before an inquiry and reference of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Naek pleaded that the NAB had filed a supplementary reference against Asif Zardari on November 12, 2019, adding willful default was committed by Parthenon company not by his client. He said the registrar of any company would be responsible of default in accordance with Company Ordinance 1984.
Zardari's lawyer said there was no banking complaint in this case. He pleaded that NAB was not authorized to move a reference pertaining to the default of bank loans rather State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was entitled to do this.
He said the loan was given by National Bank of Pakistan and Arif Habib Bank but no one had been named as accused from these banks in NAB reference.