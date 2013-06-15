LAHORE- Parts of the country received scattered rains on Friday with experts predicting more pre-monsoon rains during the next couple of days.

Scattered rain-thundershower occurred in Khyber PK, Sargodha, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir while at isolated places in Kalat, Makran, Zhob, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, D G Khan, Hyderabad and Sukkar divisions.

In Lahore, patches of clouds and strong winds decreased temperature during the day and at nighttime, much to the relief of people experiencing heat wave amid hours long power outages.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 36 degree Celsius and 24 C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 49 percent.

People come out of their houses in the evening to enjoy somewhat pleasant weather conditions. Major parks and picnic spots attracted a large number of people including women and children in the evening. Huge rush was witnessed at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Racecourse Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jallo Park and Lahore Zoo in the evening. According to the experts, pre-monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are reaching most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is expected to approach upper parts of the country on Friday.

According to the experts, a fresh westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and adjoining areas. Another low lies over north Arabian Sea and adjoining areas.

Local Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain-thundershower for upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber PK, Kashmir and at scattered places of south Punjab, South Khyber PK, Kalat, Zhob and Sibbi divisions during the next couple of days. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Punjab (Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Rawalpindi divisions), upper Khyber PK (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kohat divisions) and Kashmir.

On Friday, D I Khan received 72 mm rain, Bhakker 60 mm, Garhi Dupatta 42 mm, Rawalakot 37 mm, Saidu Sharif 31 mm, Malamjaba 29 mm, Bannu 26 mm, Muzaffarabad 24 mm, Balakot 23 mm, Pasni 21 mm, Mianwali and Zhob 20 mm each, Bhawalnagar 16 mm, Dir, Kakul and Johrabad 14 mm each, Drosh and Murree 11 mm each, T T Singh and Rawalpindi 10 mm each.