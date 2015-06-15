Lahore - The PPP leadership has nominated Shaukat Mehmood Basra as General Secretary of party’s South Punjab organisation. He has replaced Dr Javid Siddiqui who was holding the charge on acting basis following Amir Dogar’s defection to the PTI.

Previously, Basra was serving as Secretary Information.

With his elevation to the new position, two important slots of President and General Secretary have gone to Bahawalpur division. Makhdum Ahmed Mehmud, party’s South Punjab President also belongs to the same division.

The name of new Secretary Information has not yet been finalised but Khawaja Rizwan from Multan is stated to be a strong claimant of this slot.