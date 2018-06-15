Share:

Islamabad - Police along with Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have carried out a search operation in limits of Police Station (PS) Golra and rounded up 10 Afghan nationals, sources informed The Nation on Thursday. The illegal Afghan immigrants, who were allegedly involved in criminal activities, have been shifted to police station where cases have been registered against them, sources added. According to sources, police along with Rangers and personnel of other LEAs conducted a search operation.

in areas of Village Siri Siral and Sector Fateh Baksh and searched a number of houses besides interrogating the residents and collecting their data.