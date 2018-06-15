Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Malik Sajjad Haider, the president of Public Health Engineering Cooperative Housing Society , on charges of misuse of authority and illegal allotment of plot to the blue-eyed.

According to a NAB spokesman, during the course of investigation, the accused is also involved in 'china cutting' of the society plots.

A day earlier, NAB Lahore arrested three accused involved in malpractices in Public Health Engineering Cooperative Housing Society case. The accused include: former president of society, Dr Muhammad Shafiq, ex-secretary general Mian Muhammad Aslam and ex-office clerk Sheikh Rashid Mehmood.

Malik Sajjad Haider, as president of the housing society, made illegal allotments to their favorites without approval from the management committee's annual general meeting of Registrar Cooperatives. Moreover, the accused tampered with the official record and got allotted plots to their benamidars, and transferred more than 50 plots anonymously to their favored persons.

Malik Sajjad Haider also embezzled hefty amounts from the official funds designated for the development work at the Cooperative Housing Society.

NAB produced the accused, Malik Sajjad Haider, in an accountability court and got his physical remand for 14 days.