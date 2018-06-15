Share:

Dr Khalid Masud Gondal becomes KEMU VC

The Punjab governor has appointed Professor of Surgery Dr Khalid Masud Gondal as Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University. According to a notification issued by Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Thursday after approval from the Chancellor, BPS-21 doctor will hold the office for four years. Previously, Prof Gondal has served as VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University for 20 weeks. He also served as Chairman Department of Surgery KEMU and Senior Vice President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan. He was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the president of Pakistan in 2013 in recognition of his services in medical education. He has over 30 years of teaching and 15 years administrative experience. He has over 100 research publications to his credit in national and international journals. He acquired fellowships of CPSP, American College of Surgeons and Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow. –Staff Reporter

Teen killed in road accident

A 15-year-old boy died after being hit by an unidentified motorcyclist near Chowk Na Khuda in Shadbagh on early Thursday, police said. Abdullah Butt riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when another motorcycle hit him from the front side. As a result, he received serious head injuries and was rushed to a hospital where died later. The police handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

11,130 rescuers to remain on alert

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) will remain on high alert during Eid days in all districts. DG Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed emergency arrangements in a meeting held at Rescue1122 Headquarters Thursday. The meeting was attended by all heads of wings. The operations head informed the meeting that emergency plans for Eid were finalized in all districts of Punjab in consultation with respective deputy commissioners (DCs). Around 11,130 rescuers will be deployed at important sites during Eid holidays in order to ensure prompt response to emergencies, disasters, or any other untoward incident. –APP