PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in a crackdown imposed heavy fines and discarded bulk of adulterated food items in a number of operations carried out across the province.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, the KP Food Authority said that about Rs1 million worth of fines were imposed in operations being carried out against bakeries and beverages. A special team in Peshawar accelerated operation against sweets, bakers and confectionaries. It was added that 10 bakery outlets were sealed in Peshawar while Rs.5 million worth of fine was imposed over non-compliance with food safety standards.

Similarly, a KP Food Authority team in Marden sealed a fake beverage factory and discarded 5,000 litters of misbranded and fake cold drinks. The same team also inspected 20 bakery outlets and sealed 3 bakeries on Bank Road, Marden.

Likewise, in Swat, the Authority also sustained the same pace of operations by inspecting all the 3 tehsils of the district regarding sweets and confectionaries. The team imposed a fine of Rs0.2 million on those outlets violating the Food Safety Act 2014.

A team of the authority in Bannu visited substandard beverage industry at Kala Kaley on D.I. Khan Road and found misbranding and unhygienic conditions due to which the unit was sealed and the equipments confiscated. The same team also visited an ice cream unit at Roshan area on D.I. Khan Road. Low grade food ingredients were found and the unit was sealed and fined, the authority said. In the same crackdown, a team in Abbottabad imposed a fine of Rs.2 million over bakeries on violation of food safety standards in various areas of the district.

The KP Food Authority team in D.I. Khan inspected bakeries, sweets and halwa shops as per directions of the DG KP Food Authority. The team sealed and imposed fine and issued improvement notice to various sweets and halwa outlets.

Besides, 500 kilograms of halwa and 350 kilograms of ‘gulab jaman’ and ‘russ gulla’ were discarded at the spot, while 4 bakeries were found in reasonable conditions; therefore, license notices were issued to them.

