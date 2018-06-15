Share:

KARACHI:- At least seven prisoners were released and 339 inmates got special remission as what the government had announced special remission in sentences on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Prisons Inspector-General (IG) Nusrat Mangan, while exercising the power conferred upon him under Rule 216 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, awarded special remission of two months to all the prisoners except those convicted for espionage, anti-state activities, subversion, terrorism, karo kari and under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The special remission in prisoner’s sentences was announced by the federal government on June 11.

However, those involved in terrorist activities as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, anti-state activities, sectarianism, offences under Zina (Enforcement of Hadood) Ordinance, kidnapping, abduction and child molestation will not benefit from the remissions.