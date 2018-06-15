Share:

Lahore: Secretary General of Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has welcomed Army Chief Gen Bajwa’s meetings with the Afghan president, Chief Executive and the US Commander in Afghanistan and has termed the limited cease fire between Afghan army and Taliban a positive development.

Addressing Iftar programme in NA 130, he said that peace in the region could be established only with the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan.

Liaqat Baloch, who is also Secretary General of the MMA, said that there had been major developments at the world level to curtail tension and confrontation.

He said that the growing ties between Russian, China and Pakistan as also the meeting between the leaders of US and North Korea gave message of hope. However, he said, that the US-India-Israel trio and its evil designs were the real threat to the world peace. He further said that the MMA had decided its candidates for national and provincial assemblies’ seats, while the provincial parliamentary boards were working on the candidates nomination papers and the MMA affidavit. –NNI