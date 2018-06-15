Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The AJK government has pledged that the residents of the remote and far-flung Neelum valley district will be provided with quality higher education.

“For this purpose, the sub-campus of the state-run University of AJK will be constructed according to the international standards to provide quality higher education for the students belonging to Neelum valley and adjoining areas,” President Sardar Masood Khan said.

The AJK president expressed these views while talking to Advocate Uzma Shireen, President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Neelum valley District who called on him at the President house on Thursday.

Masood Khan, who is also Chancellor of AJK based public sector universities, while praising the residents of Neelum said that they have always been at the forefront of Indian fire and aggression across the Line of Control. People living close to the LoC have displayed the highest level of courage and resilience in the face of naked and unprovoked aggression by India, he said.

During the meeting, Advocate Uzma also apprised the President of a recent fire that ravaged the areas adjoining Sharda in Neelum Valley which gutted almost 45 shops and a guesthouse. The President expressed his deep concern over the tragic incident. She said that the affectees will soon be compensated for their losses. He added that a detailed investigation into the incident will also be compiled to help understand the cause of the fire.

Advocate Uzma also apprised the president of various issues faced by students from Indian Occupied Kashmir who are studying at engineering and medical colleges throughout Pakistan. She proposed that a separate fund be created to help these students meet their academic expenditures.

The President also praised the efforts of Advocate Uzma in establishing a facilitation desk at Pakistani Embassies for facilitating Kashmiri Students studying.