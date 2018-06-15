Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - While extending his heartfelt Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah, elderly Kashmiri freedom fighter and chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani said Eid is the day of expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah and seeking His blessings.

“It is also the day of expressing solidarity with the families of our martyrs, destitute and orphans. It is the day of rejuvenating the spirit of freedom in Eidgahs,” said Geelani and appealed to people to remember the destitute section of the society on Eidul Fitr.

Syed Ali Geelani said Ramazan is the month in which Allah blesses His people with infinite bounties and showers His blessings more than any other time throughout the year, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control on Thursday.

Geelani said it should be understood by a Muslim that difficulties and hardships are inevitable and the objective of all of them is to turn him strong. He added that a true believer would only feel relief and relaxed, while following commandments of Holy Quran. Ramazan is a period to seek blessings of Almighty Allah and rejuvenate our sentiments, faith and spirit and as such the inspiration that Ramazan bestowed should serve a guideline for future too and should be followed during the entire year so that reforms in society are brought in the real sense, Geelani added.

“We should not forget the families, orphans and widows of those people who have sacrificed their precious lives for the better future of their nation. We have to be extremely kind to the families who had miserably suffered during the ongoing freedom struggle of Kashmir,” he said.

He said that the Eid is although a day of happiness and blessings, the Kashmiri nation had so far missed the real spirit of this day because of the atrocities and the cruel behaviour of the Indian occupational forces against the common people and the people of this troubled region are miserably suffering since last seven decades.

Syed Ali Geelani in his message while referring to horrendous situation in occupied state said, “We are facing extreme situation. It is very unfortunate that we are carrying and receiving the coffins of our youngsters. Our dignity and honour are at stake and situations in Kashmir has only multiplied our sorrows and it is quite heart wrenching to see the increasing number of widows and orphans,” Geelani said.

He added, “The martyrs fulfilled their responsibilities and now we are the guardians of their sacrifices. As such, we must reinvigorate our movement against the forcible occupation of India so as to pressurise the colonial country to acknowledge our birth right to self-determination.”

He appealed to the people to celebrate the Eid with austerity and simplicity and according to the Islamic principles. He said that the Eidul Fiter is the day of sharing celebrations with orphans, widows and poor class of society. Geelani appealed to religious clerics and Ulema to pray and seek blessings from Almighty Allah to realise the dream of freedom from tyrant forces.