LAHORE - Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) M Aftab Akbar ordered foolproof security arrangements at railway stations and in trains.

In a directive issued here on Thursday, due to heavy crowd being seen at railway stations and in Eid special trains as well as regular trains, special security arrangements have been ordered. The CEO directed the railway police to remain alert to avoid any untoward incident in trains and keep an eye on suspects and anti-state elements. He directed the police to make special arrangements for protecting passengers from pick-picketers and mobile snatchers and from other miscreant elements. He also directed for checking passengers of up and down trains with metal detectors and no passenger should be allowed to enter the railway stations without passing walkthrough gates. The CEO also ordered for appointing police commandos and ladies police at the railway stations and in trains. He also ordered for making all CCTV cameras functional and ensuring patrolling at track.

Portraits of national heroes fixed

Pakistan Railways displayed beautiful portraits of national heroes at Lahore Railway Station. PR Lahore Division Superintendent Sufyan Sarfaraz Dogar told the media on Thursday that gradually more portraits of our national heroes would be displayed at prominent places of Lahore railway station. Initially, portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal have been displayed at main entrance of the waiting hall.