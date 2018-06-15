Share:

KARACHI - Anti-terrorism court on Thursday directed the complainant in Naqeebullah murder case to appear in the next hearing for arguments on a plea filed by main accused former Malir SSP Rao Anwar, or else the court may issue order accordance to law. The court fixed July 4, the next hearing.

The ATC was hearing Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, wherein ex SSP Malir Rao Anwar and his other subordinates were produced before the court for an in-camera hearing. Rao Anwar counsel Advocate Amir Mansoob Qureshi appeared and argued on a bail plea moved by the main accused ex SSP Malir Rao Anwar. Rao Anawr moved a plea seeking grant of bail in the case, his counsel has argued that his client had nothing to do with the case, which required further investigation. Until then, he sought his release on bail.

The complainant, Khan Muhammad and his counsel Advocate Faisal Siddiqui failed to appear to argue against the Rao plea. The court gave Khan Muhammad a final chance to present his arguments in next hearing; otherwise a decision will be announced on the bail plea of Rao Anwar in accordance to law.

Earlier, the trail court has allowed the provision of “better facilities” to the main accused in the temporary detention facility in Multan Lines, Malir Cantonment, declared as sub-jail reportedly due to security issues.

The suspended SSP and his 11 detained subordinates along with around 15 absconding officers are accused of abducting an aspiring model Naseemullah, better known as Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud, for ransom and killing him with three other detainees by dubbing them ‘militants’ in a staged encounter in Malir on January 13. The complainant has submitted two identical applications in the trail court and Sindh High Court challenging a notification to declare a Rao Anwar’s house as as sub-jail.

While talking to the reporters informally outside the court, Rao Anwar has shown concern on his security by saying that he is still facing life threats from the terrorist groups. He said that he has previously survived two suicide attacks, and many terrorist outfits have given him serious threats, he added that declaring his home as a sub jail is not any favor.

Rao Anwar again said that he had nothing to do with the case, only professional jealously is behind the issue. He added that he has been falsely indicted in the murder case owing to professional jealousy.

Suspended SSP has denied the prosecution allegation by saying that records are available that he neither caught Naqeebullah nor killed him and there is no evidence which can prove him guilty.

The main accused has claimed that he will be proven innocent as the prosecution has nothing to prove him guilty in the court. Earlier, a joint investigation team (JIT) has found him guilty of killing Mehsud and three others in a staged encounter on 13 in Shah Latif town area.