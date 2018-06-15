Share:

Islamabad - Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has ceased the posts of deputy headmasters and mistresses in the public sector educational institutions under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), said an official on Thursday.

The official said that the posts of headmaster in the public schools of the federal capital had already been terminated and now the CADD has also approved the termination of application for the post of deputy headmaster/headmistress of BS-17 through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

The position has been replaced with the post of Secondary School Teacher (SST) BS-17.

The letter issued in this regard said that the competent authority i.e. secretary has been pleased to direct that the further requisition for the post of deputy headmaster and headmistress through FPSC in all future cases be ceased forthwith as the same has already stands re-designated as Secondary School Teacher (BS-17) since 1-01-2011. FDE is therefore requested to ensure strict compliance of the above order.

The CADD ministry has also approved the promotion of 17 lecturers of Islamabad Model Colleges of Boys and Girls from the BS-17 to Assistant Professors BS-18. The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) held under secretary CADD promoted 13 male and 4 female lecturers to the post of assistant professors.

The notification issued said that having been recommended by the DPC in the meeting held on 16th may 2018 and approved by the competent authority i.e secretary CADD following lecturers (BS-17) (male) Islamabad Model Colleges for Boys of Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad are promoted to the post of Assistant Professor (BS-18) on regular basis with immediate effect

The names of male lecturers include Mr. Ghulam Azam kakar, naeem Mushtaq, Gulzar Ahmed Ibrahim, Salman Shahid, M.Imran Khaliq, Zubair Ahmed, Amir Muhammad, Sajid Hussain Minhas, Nasir Shah, Faisal Shehzad, Saleem Barohi, Hafiz Nisar Ahmed Rana and Zahid Ali. The above mentioned officers will be on probation of one year, said the letter.

Meanwhile the female lecturers of Islamabad Model College for Girls who were promoted from scale 17 to Assistant Professor BS-18 include miss Lubna Chaudhry, Nadia Mubeen, Kulsoom Munawar and Shamaila Nawaz.