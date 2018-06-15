Share:

KARACHI - Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday (tomorrow) across Pakistan because Shawal moon of 1439AH was not sighted on Thursday.

Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman, addressing a press conference at Metrological Office Karachi, said that Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees of all the provinces could not witness moon of Shawal on Thursday in any part of the country.

He further said that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday with religious zeal and fervour.

Earlier, Metrological Department of Pakistan stated that there were fewer chances of the Shawal moon being sighted on Thursday.

The met Office said that chances were higher of Eidul Fitr being celebrated on Saturday, June 16 across Pakistan.

The moon can only be sighted if it is 26 hours and 42 minutes old while the Met Office further said that at sundown the moon will be 19 hours and three minutes old.

The Met Office said that they had forwarded details regarding the moon’s age to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Saudi Arabia confirmed Thursday that first day of Eidul Fitr was on Friday. The crescent of the Shawal moon was sighted in Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, the International Astronomy Center was quoted by Khaleej Times on Thursday. This means Eidul Fitr should begin on Friday in United Arab Emirates. Qatar was also celebrating Eid on Friday. However, Shawal moon was not sighted in India, so Indian Muslims will be celebrating Eidul Fitr with Pakistan on Saturday.