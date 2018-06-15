Share:

LAHORE - Senior police officers bid farewell to ex-Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan at Central Police Office here on Thursday.

All officers paid tribute to the services rendered by Arif Nawaz Khan as the chief of Punjab police. Officers admired the leadership skills of Arif Nawaz Khan and said that he had been one of the honest and dutiful officers of Punjab police.

They said that Arif Nawaz Khan had set up the system of policing on professionalism.

The ex-IGP Punjab said while leading the Punjab police, he completed all projects successfully due to teamwork and that he tried to accomplish all tasks after consulting other officers. The CCPO, Additional IGs and other officers were present, while the RPOs and DPOs of all districts joined the ceremony via video link.